MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani welcomed on Saturday the declaration by the Taliban militant group that it will cease fire for three days to honor the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

"I welcome the ceasefire announcement by the Taliban.

The Afghan government extends the offer of peace," Ghani tweeted.

The president said he had ordered the Afghan National Defense Security Forces to comply with the truce that takes effect on Sunday. Afghan troops will defend themselves if attacked, he added.