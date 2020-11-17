Afghan President Worked Hard to Convene Pledging Conference in Geneva - Spokesman

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been working hard to convene an international pledging conference on Afghanistan, which is slated to take place in Geneva later in November, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been working hard to convene an international pledging conference on Afghanistan, which is slated to take place in Geneva later in November, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Sediqqi reiterated that Kabul remain committed to peace and dialogue within the negotiation process in Qatar despite the ongoing violence by the Taliban.

The 2020 Afghanistan Conference is a ministerial pledging conference, co-hosted by the government of Afghanistan, the government of Finland and the United Nations, which will take place on 23-24 November. The event will be held in an online format due to serious epidemiological situation in Switzerland.

The conference is aimed at setting development objectives for Afghanistan until 2024, coordinating development cooperation and ensuring financial support for the Afghan government.