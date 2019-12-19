(@imziishan)

Javed Zaman, an adviser of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, has survived a roadside bomb explosion in the country's eastern city of Jalalabad, the deputy security officer of the Nangarhar police headquarters told Sputnik on Thursday

"The bomb was blasted far from Javed Zaman's convoy and nobody got harmed," Aimal Khogyani said.

The security situation in Afghanistan, where the government continues fighting the Taliban movement, has long been unstable, with various militant groups conducting attacks in the country.