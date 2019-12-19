UrduPoint.com
Afghan Presidential Adviser Survives Roadside Bomb Blast In Country's East - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:53 AM

Afghan Presidential Adviser Survives Roadside Bomb Blast in Country's East - Police

Javed Zaman, an adviser of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, has survived a roadside bomb explosion in the country's eastern city of Jalalabad, the deputy security officer of the Nangarhar police headquarters told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Javed Zaman, an adviser of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, has survived a roadside bomb explosion in the country's eastern city of Jalalabad, the deputy security officer of the Nangarhar police headquarters told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The bomb was blasted far from Javed Zaman's convoy and nobody got harmed," Aimal Khogyani said.

The security situation in Afghanistan, where the government continues fighting the Taliban movement, has long been unstable, with various militant groups conducting attacks in the country.

