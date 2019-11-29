UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Presidential Candidate Abdullah Stages Protest In Kabul To Demand Fair Vote Count

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:30 PM

Afghan Presidential Candidate Abdullah Stages Protest in Kabul to Demand Fair Vote Count

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The presidential candidate and leader of the Stability and Convergence election campaign, Abdullah Abdullah, has staged a protest in the Afghan capital of Kabul, with the demonstrators blocking several roads and demanding transparent and fair vote count process, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The protesters called for the invalidation of some 300,000 fraudulent votes by Saturday, however, according to the Independent Election Commission, the ballots were valid.

The Stability and Convergence team explained that the purpose of the protest was a way to defend the Afghan voters' right to fair elections and to not let fraud rule the country.

Abdullah's first running mate, Enayatullah Babur Farahmand, urged the Afghan people during Thursday's press conference to join in the anti-fraud protest on Friday.

The presidential election was held on September 28, but the announcement of the preliminary results has been delayed several times.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Kabul Protest Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote September

Recent Stories

Commemoration Day upholds values of sacrifice, lov ..

17 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to go down in Dec

18 minutes ago

&quot;We will remain faithful to the principles ou ..

32 minutes ago

Gazprom Says Hearings of Appeal Against Asset Free ..

19 minutes ago

Damage From Cyberattacks Against Banks in Russia D ..

26 minutes ago

Our martyrs represent nation&#039;s shield: Ruler ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.