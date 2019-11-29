Afghan Presidential Candidate Abdullah Stages Protest in Kabul to Demand Fair Vote Count

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The presidential candidate and leader of the Stability and Convergence election campaign, Abdullah Abdullah, has staged a protest in the Afghan capital of Kabul, with the demonstrators blocking several roads and demanding transparent and fair vote count process, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The protesters called for the invalidation of some 300,000 fraudulent votes by Saturday, however, according to the Independent Election Commission, the ballots were valid.

The Stability and Convergence team explained that the purpose of the protest was a way to defend the Afghan voters' right to fair elections and to not let fraud rule the country.

Abdullah's first running mate, Enayatullah Babur Farahmand, urged the Afghan people during Thursday's press conference to join in the anti-fraud protest on Friday.

The presidential election was held on September 28, but the announcement of the preliminary results has been delayed several times.