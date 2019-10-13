KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah will not recognize the results of the ballot count if the election commission declares his defeat and the victory of incumbent President Ashraf Ghani, senior member of Abdullah's election team Asadullah Saadati said on Sunday.

On Friday, a member of Afghanistan's Independent Electoral Complaints Commission told Sputnik that the results of the voting were unlikely to be announced on October 19, as it was initially scheduled, due to technical problems.

"If Abdullah team does not succeed in the preliminary results, the announcement of the preliminary results will not be acceptable to us," Saadati said.

Afghan citizens voted on September 28 to elect the country's president in an election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots.