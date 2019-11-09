UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Presidential Candidate Abdullah's Team Boycotts Vote Recount After Initiating It

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 07:17 PM

Afghan Presidential Candidate Abdullah's Team Boycotts Vote Recount After Initiating It

Team of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, which initiated a vote recount after the first round of the election, said on Saturday it boycotted the process due alleged procedural failures by the Independent Election Commission (IEC).

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Team of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, which initiated a vote recount after the first round of the election, said on Saturday it boycotted the process due alleged procedural failures by the Independent Election Commission (IEC).

The recount was initiated after Abdullah's claims that about 300,000 votes cast in the September 28 election were invalid, according to Afghan news outlets. Dermalog, a German biometrics company that supplied devices for the Afghan election, subsequently reported to the IEC that out of those disputed votes, 137,000 were recognized valid.

Abdullah's team wrote in a statement that it had urged its observers across the country to suspend their participation in vote recount.

However, the IEC said it was conducting recount according to procedure, no matter who opposes it.

"We do our work according to our procedures. The election commission has begun the process of counting and inspecting more than 8,000 polling stations, and those opposing it can not prevent us from doing our work," the head of the IEC Secretariat, Habibur Rahman Nang,. told reporters.

The recount is conducted via a unified system in all provinces, which can be easily separate good and fraudulent votes, he said, promising that results will be announced soon.

The results were initially planned to be announced on October 19. However, the announcement has been postponed due to technical difficulties, particularly, damage to vote database.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote German Company September October All From

Recent Stories

Indian judiciary helpless in front of Hindu fanati ..

3 minutes ago

Governor Sindh felicitates nation on Eid Milad-un- ..

3 minutes ago

Zardari will pay all money back to state from next ..

38 minutes ago

RDIF Invests in Russian Developer of Surgical Robo ..

25 minutes ago

A. Rehman Malik terms Ayoda verdict as Modi's move ..

25 minutes ago

Stranded tigers recovering in Polish zoos

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.