Afghan Presidential Candidate Abdullah's Team Files 4,000 Vote Count Complaints

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Afghan Presidential Candidate Abdullah's Team Files 4,000 Vote Count Complaints

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Stability and Convergence election campaign team led by Afghan Chief Executive and presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah has registered about 4,000 complaints about the preliminary vote count, and urged the country's Electoral Complaints Commission (ECC) to assess the process fairly.

On Sunday, Afghanistan's election committee said that according to preliminary results, incumbent President Ashraf Ghani had been reelected with 50.64 percent of the vote. Abdullah came second with 39.52 percent of the vote.

"These complaints are related to only seven provinces, and we will file more documented complaints in the next two days. We want the Electoral Complaints Commission to enforce justice," Shafiqullah Saighani, a member of the Stability and Convergence team, said.

The ECC deputy chairperson, Mawlawi Din Mohammad Azimi, told reporters during the press conference that the commission was ready to investigate the matter.

"Four thousand complaints have been registered at the Complaints Commission. The commission accepts complaints that are documented and will take action within the framework of the law," Azimi said.

The Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA) has expressed concern that some campaign teams pressured the IECC.

"The election teams should cooperate with both commissions [ECC and the Independent Election Commission] and not create problems. Rather than pressure, it is better to respect decisions," FEFA chairman Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed said.

Afghanistan held a presidential election on September 28. The announcement of the results has been postponed two months for an audit, with Abdullah's supporters blocking the commission's attempts to recount votes in seven provinces.

