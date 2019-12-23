Afghan Presidential Candidate Hekmatyar Blames 'Foreign Forces' for Election Meddling

Afghanistan's presidential election was full of fraud and tainted by foreign meddling, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former prime minister and candidate in the September race, said on Monday, a day after the announcement of preliminary vote results

According to the preliminary results of the September 28 election, incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won 50.64 percent of the vote, while Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah came second with 39.52 percent. Hekmatyar got only 3.85 percent.

"Foreign forces will never tolerate the government of those who are committed to the freedom and defense of their country, and willing to make any sacrifices to achieve independence," Hekmatyar, who is also the leader of the Hezb-e Islami political party, said at a news conference.

The presidential candidate expressed his dissatisfaction with the election results, saying that they had been tampered for the benefit of the incumbent president. According to him, "internal and foreign circles" had "hedged" all these frauds.

On Sunday, another presidential candidate, Abdullah, similarly challenged the results, calling the vote "rigged."