Afghan Presidential Candidates to Officially Launch Campaigns Next Week

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Afghanistan's presidential candidates are going to start their electoral campaigns next week, despite ongoing violence and stalled peace process, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The long-awaited presidential election, with 18 candidates running, is set to be held on September 29.

Despite the electoral campaigns officially starting next week, the candidates have already started to hold small rallies across the country to gain support, the correspondent reported.

"The electoral gatherings have already started but it is time to hold large gatherings .

.. Major problem will be security, if anything goes wrong, the [election] commission would be responsible," Nayeem Asghari, the deputy head of the Free and Fair Elections Foundation of Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.