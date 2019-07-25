UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Presidential Candidates To Officially Launch Campaigns Next Week

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Afghan Presidential Candidates to Officially Launch Campaigns Next Week

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Afghanistan's presidential candidates are going to start their electoral campaigns next week, despite ongoing violence and stalled peace process, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The long-awaited presidential election, with 18 candidates running, is set to be held on September 29.

Despite the electoral campaigns officially starting next week, the candidates have already started to hold small rallies across the country to gain support, the correspondent reported.

"The electoral gatherings have already started but it is time to hold large gatherings .

.. Major problem will be security, if anything goes wrong, the [election] commission would be responsible," Nayeem Asghari, the deputy head of the Free and Fair Elections Foundation of Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia September 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

22 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

37 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

38 minutes ago

Sudan arrests top general, officers over recent fo ..

9 minutes ago

Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne faces more injury woe

12 minutes ago

Imran Khan revamps relations with US: Foreign Min ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.