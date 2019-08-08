UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Presidential Contender Atmar's Electoral Ticket Collapses Over Differences

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:40 PM

Afghan Presidential Contender Atmar's Electoral Ticket Collapses Over Differences

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The electoral ticket of Hanif Atmar, the former Afghan national security adviser to the sitting president, was torn apart after his running mates failed to resolve internal disputes, the team said on Thursday.

"Considering the ongoing situation, we couldn't solve our differences and work as a single team," they said in a statement, adding that some demands were "against national interests."

The presidential election has been scheduled for September 28 after they were postponed twice. There are 18 candidates running for the top job.

Atmar picked Yunus Qanoni, an ethnic Tajik and former vice president of Afghanistan, as his first deputy, while Muhammad Muhaqeq, an ethnic Hazara and a lawmaker, was running as his second deputy.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Job September Top

Recent Stories

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

2 hours ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

2 hours ago

Investigators Charge Sergei Fomin With Participati ..

5 minutes ago

Widespread rain expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to Meet in Abu Dhabi Se ..

5 minutes ago

Syrian Army Repels Nusra Front in Villages of Hama ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.