KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The electoral ticket of Hanif Atmar, the former Afghan national security adviser to the sitting president, was torn apart after his running mates failed to resolve internal disputes, the team said on Thursday.

"Considering the ongoing situation, we couldn't solve our differences and work as a single team," they said in a statement, adding that some demands were "against national interests."

The presidential election has been scheduled for September 28 after they were postponed twice. There are 18 candidates running for the top job.

Atmar picked Yunus Qanoni, an ethnic Tajik and former vice president of Afghanistan, as his first deputy, while Muhammad Muhaqeq, an ethnic Hazara and a lawmaker, was running as his second deputy.