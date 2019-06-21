Afghan Presidential Contender Hopes Pakistan Meeting to Pave Chance for Intra-Afghan Talks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) A candidate for the 2019 Afghan presidential election, Hanif Atmar, said on Friday that he hoped that the upcoming meeting in Pakistan on Afghan peace will help to start intra-Afghan talks stalled for months.

Pakistan is scheduled to host a meeting on the Afghan peace process on Saturday, with senior Afghan officials expected to take part. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, presidential candidate Hanif Atmar and other politicians, including second deputy chief executive Mohammad Mohaqiq and First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, were also reportedly invited to participate in the meeting.

"We support the meeting on Afghan reconciliation in Pakistan, our team is committed to sincerely work for peace in the country ... We hope this meeting will pave opportunity for intra-Afghan talks," Atmar said in a statement released on his Facebook page.

The politician, who served as Afghan interior minister and national security adviser, said that the meeting was aimed to discuss reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Atmar took part in the intra-Afghan meeting with Taliban representatives in Moscow this May. The politician has repeatedly advocated for the peace negotiations between the Taliban members and Afghan officials.

Meanwhile, Afghan analyst Ahmad Khan Wardak believes the meeting will help in peace only if it is sincere.

"Any country supporting or helping in Afghan peace, can be effective in pushing the reconciliation process forward. This will help only if it is sincere," Wardak told Sputnik.

The Taliban has so far refused to hold direct peace talks with the Afghan government. It is not yet clear if Taliban members would attend the Saturday meeting.