Afghan Presidential Election Ends, Vote Counting Begins

Afghan Presidential Election Ends, Vote Counting Begins

The Afghan presidential election has ended and the Independent Election Commission (IEC) has already started to count the votes, IEC deputy spokesman Zabihullah Sadat told Sputnik on Saturday

"The election process is closed and [the IEC is] now counting the votes," Sadat said.

Afghan citizens voted on Saturday to elect the country's president in an election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots.

However, the election process was threatened by attacks, launched by the Taliban Islamist group, which vowed to disrupt the voting and staged a number of attacks across the country.

More Stories From World

