Afghan Presidential Election May Be Postponed Again - US Ambassador

The Afghan presidential election that has already been postponed twice could be delayed yet again, US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass said Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Afghan presidential election that has already been postponed twice could be delayed yet again, US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass said Thursday.

At the moment, the election is scheduled for September 28.

"I think it is really important at this time for Afghans to understand that there are a couple of different ways that elections may not happen," Bass said at a meeting with media correspondents in Kabul.

Bass remarked, citing US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, that the election would not necessarily be postponed although it may happen.

"When ambassador Khalilzad talks about [how] it's possible elections could be postponed, I think what he is trying to do is signal that there is scope for many different outcomes of negotiations. But in saying it's possible, he is not saying elections will be postponed," Bass said.

The US diplomat suggested that a new delay could depend on the Afghan peace talks progress.

In addition, the ambassador questioned some of the preparations for the election in Afghanistan.

"There are a lot of well-meaning commissioners on the electoral commission but they don't have a lot of experience, and they may think their preparations are further along than they are," Bass said.

The comment comes as the main obstacle, the budget for election, has been overcome. The Ministry of Finance said in a statement it had approved the budget for the election. According to the ministry, the United Nations will provide $59 million. Bass said the Afghan government, not the international community, would be providing most of the funding for the election.