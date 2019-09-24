UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Presidential Election Now Possible Since All Preconditions Met - Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:23 PM

Afghan Presidential Election Now Possible Since All Preconditions Met - Ghani

The Afghan people may cast their ballot in the upcoming presidential election thanks to all preconditions for the vote having been met, incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told Sputnik in an exclusive interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Afghan people may cast their ballot in the upcoming presidential election thanks to all preconditions for the vote having been met, incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told Sputnik in an exclusive interview.

"Afghans have to decide their own future, now Afghans can make their own decisions, technical issues and political atmosphere are provided," Ghani said when asked whether the twice-delayed presidential election was possible now.

While he noted that there were some opponents of the upcoming vote, he also gave his assurances that the atmosphere "was ready for the elections."

"Security institutions have been reformed [and] nationalized. The decision is now in the power of the nation to decide the majority," he said.

The Afghan presidential election, originally scheduled for April 20, has been delayed twice � first until July 20 and then until September 28.

Ghani's tenure officially ended in May, but the government extended it by order of the Supreme Court. The multiple postponements have raised concerns among the opposition about the legitimacy of the election.

The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has repeatedly threatened to disrupt the election process. The group has recently carried out a series of attacks that have resulted in scores of deaths and injuries across the nation. Due to the Taliban's threats to target election rallies, some candidates have suspended their campaigns.

The escalation of violence also severely hampered the Taliban-US peace talks, which, once completed, would envisage the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

The Afghan authorities have recently launched special operations and raids to eliminate security threats in areas where polling places will be located.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Supreme Court Vote Threatened April May July September Ashraf Ghani All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

All main rivers run normal:FFC

2 minutes ago

Migrant road crash kills six in Turkey

5 minutes ago

EU court annuls Starbucks tax deal decision, rejec ..

5 minutes ago

Central Asian Region Must Reach Consensus to Achie ..

5 minutes ago

Registration under Housing Program to continue til ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.