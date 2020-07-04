UrduPoint.com
Afghan Presidential Envoy For Economic Development Dies From COVID-19 - Sources

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Special envoy to the Afghan president on economic development and poverty reduction, Yosuf Ghazanfar, has died from COVID-19, a presidential adviser told Sputnik.

According to Shahzain Murtazavi, strategic relations adviser to President Ashraf Ghani, the special envoy was undergoing treatment in Turkey.

The Presidential Palace in Kabul witnessed a cluster of coronavirus infections in April, with some 40 staffers infected. Ghani himself has consistently tested negative, regardless.

Afghanistan currently counts over 32,000 cases of infection with 819 death from coronavirus in total.

