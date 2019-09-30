UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Presidential Vote To Have No Run-Off - Candidate Abdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:22 PM

Afghan Presidential Vote to Have No Run-Off - Candidate Abdullah

The presidential election in Afghanistan will not have a run-off, one of the candidates and the incumbent chief executive of the country, Abdullah Abdullah, said Monday at a news conference, claiming that he secured enough votes to form the next government

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The presidential election in Afghanistan will not have a run-off, one of the candidates and the incumbent chief executive of the country, Abdullah Abdullah, said Monday at a news conference, claiming that he secured enough votes to form the next government.

The presidential election took place on Saturday despite Taliban attacks.

"Our collected information shows that we have taken a high vote and we will form the next government," Abdullah, who leads the National Coalition of Afghanistan, said.

He remarked that the results would be announced by the election commission.

Abdullah said a vote without biometrics was unacceptable for him, adding that quarantine on fraudulent votes would not affect his results.

He described the presidential election as "transparent" and called for a serious investigation into complaints filed against him.

"We had won the last elections too, but we have taken patience in view of the situation in the country," Abdullah said.

Around 9.5 million people in a nation of some 30 million registered to cast their ballots in the election.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Government Million

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI matches moved from M ..

40 seconds ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives new European Union Ambassa ..

10 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution distributes dividends to shareh ..

10 minutes ago

US$225,000 prize money at Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Gran ..

10 minutes ago

India bent upon to pushing the region towards disa ..

22 minutes ago

President Masood Khan appeals to US Congress to in ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.