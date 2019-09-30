Afghan Presidential Vote to Have No Run-Off - Candidate Abdullah

(@FahadShabbir)

The presidential election in Afghanistan will not have a run-off, one of the candidates and the incumbent chief executive of the country, Abdullah Abdullah, said Monday at a news conference, claiming that he secured enough votes to form the next government

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The presidential election in Afghanistan will not have a run-off, one of the candidates and the incumbent chief executive of the country, Abdullah Abdullah, said Monday at a news conference, claiming that he secured enough votes to form the next government

The presidential election took place on Saturday despite Taliban attacks.

"Our collected information shows that we have taken a high vote and we will form the next government," Abdullah, who leads the National Coalition of Afghanistan, said.

He remarked that the results would be announced by the election commission.

Abdullah said a vote without biometrics was unacceptable for him, adding that quarantine on fraudulent votes would not affect his results.

He described the presidential election as "transparent" and called for a serious investigation into complaints filed against him.

"We had won the last elections too, but we have taken patience in view of the situation in the country," Abdullah said.

Around 9.5 million people in a nation of some 30 million registered to cast their ballots in the election.