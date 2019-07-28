UrduPoint.com
Afghan President's Election Running Mate Survives Militant Attack On Electoral Office

Sun 28th July 2019 | 08:50 PM

Afghan President's Election Running Mate Survives Militant Attack on Electoral Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's deputy Amrullah Saleh has survived Sunday's militant attack on his office in Kabul, sources told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, at least two people were killed and 25 more were wounded as a result of the bombing that occurred near Saleh's electoral office. Militants detonated an explosive laden vehicle at about 05:00 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT). The country's Interior Ministry said later in the day that the group of four militants stormed Saleh's office following the explosion. Special forces had been deployed on the site and the roads leading to the area were closed to traffic.

According to the source, Saleh has been hurt but not seriously wounded.

Later in the day, Ghani confirmed that Saleh survived the attack.

"My brother, true son of the Afghan soil and first VP candidate of my electoral team, @AmrullahSaleh2 has survived a complex attack by enemies of the state. We are relieved and thank the almighty that attack has failed," Ghani wrote on Twitter.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing so far.

The attack came after electoral campaigns for the upcoming presidential election started earlier in the day. The vote is set to take place on September 28.

