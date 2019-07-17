(@imziishan)

A senior commander of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's guards, Abdul Ghafar Ahmadzai, has died of injured he sustained in a Taliban bombing attack in the capital of Kabul earlier this week

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) A senior commander of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's guards, Abdul Ghafar Ahmadzai, has died of injured he sustained in a Taliban bombing attack in the capital of Kabul earlier this week.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the bombing took place in the 16th District Kabul city on July 11.

The Afghan presidential administration, however, maintains that Ahmadzai had been killed in a bomb blast on Tuesday.

According to Sputnik sources, the blast was caused by an IED planted on Ahmadzai's vehicle.

Ahmadzai was the commander of guards of the president's house.