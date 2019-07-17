UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President's Guard Commander Killed In Taliban Bomb Blast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:11 PM

Afghan President's Guard Commander Killed in Taliban Bomb Blast

A senior commander of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's guards, Abdul Ghafar Ahmadzai, has died of injured he sustained in a Taliban bombing attack in the capital of Kabul earlier this week

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) A senior commander of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's guards, Abdul Ghafar Ahmadzai, has died of injured he sustained in a Taliban bombing attack in the capital of Kabul earlier this week.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the bombing took place in the 16th District Kabul city on July 11.

The Afghan presidential administration, however, maintains that Ahmadzai had been killed in a bomb blast on Tuesday.

According to Sputnik sources, the blast was caused by an IED planted on Ahmadzai's vehicle.

Ahmadzai was the commander of guards of the president's house.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Bomb Blast Vehicle Died July Ashraf Ghani

Recent Stories

PM Imran’s US visit to cost $60,000

3 minutes ago

Mian Tariq, who made judge Arshad Malik's video, a ..

18 minutes ago

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed arrested

35 minutes ago

IMF Downgrades Russia's 2019 GDP Growth Forecast t ..

28 seconds ago

Court issues notice to Sami Ibrahim in Fawad Chaud ..

32 seconds ago

Gujranwala administration approves to set up ten c ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.