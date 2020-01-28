(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Afghan President's Special Representative and State Minister for Peace Abdul Salam Rahimy said on Tuesday that he held a productive meeting with the head of the European Union delegation in Afghanistan, Pierre Mayaudon, and discussed issued related to the conflict settlement in the country.

The meeting took place after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Scott Miller, the commander of the NATO Resolute Support mission in the country, held peace negotiations with senior Taliban officials in Qatar's Doha, where the movement maintains a political office, last week.

"In a productive meeting w/ Amb @EUAmbAFG & his colleagues, we exchanged views on different dimensions of #AfghanPeaceProcess & CSOs [civil society organizations] role n d process.

AFG gov't is committed 2 involve CSOs 4 decentralization of d process & fulfilling public participation especially in rural areas," Rahimy wrote on Twitter.

Afghanistan has struggled to contain the Taliban movement for almost two decades. Apart from the EU, the United States also is involved in the conflict settlement. Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.

Earlier in January, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Pakistani newspaper Dawn that the US was set to sign a peace deal with the Taliban in January. He also said that the sides had already agreed to reduce military operations.