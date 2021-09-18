Afghan Province Panjshir Sees Resumption of Road Traffic, Telecom Services - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The Panjshir province in Afghanistan, which was the last stronghold of resistance to the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), has begun to revive after the defeat of the resistance, with roads in the area gradually reopening and telecom services resuming, the TOLOnews media outlet reported on Friday, citing locals.

Roads and telecom networks were out of service for twenty days, the outlet estimated, adding that electricity cuts are still going on in the province along with serious economic challenges, according to residents.

The security forces, however, denied these claims.

"Protecting women, children and people is our obligation. All the issues such as lack of electricity and food are lies," a local security official was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Only 10% of the residents are believed to remain in the area, while the rest of the population fled their homes to the mountains amid hostilities between the Taliban and Resistant Front troops.

Following the takeover of Panjshir on September 6, the Taliban announced the composition of a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.