Afghan Provinces Left Without Electricity Due To Cuts In Supply From Uzbekistan - Company

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 10:14 PM

Kabul and 14 other provinces in Afghanistan have been left without electricity due to technical disruptions in supply from Uzbekistan, the energy company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) announced on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Kabul and 14 other provinces in Afghanistan have been left without electricity due to technical disruptions in supply from Uzbekistan, the energy company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) announced on Wednesday.

"Due to technical issues in Uzbekistan, supplies of electricity to Afghanistan have decreased by 50%, which led to 15 provinces, including Kabul, facing electricity shortages til the end of the day," the company wrote on Twitter.

The Uzbek Energy Ministry told Sputnik that Tashkent had not reduced the supply of electricity to Afghanistan, and the disruptions may have been caused by issues on Afghan territory.

