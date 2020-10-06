Afghan Provincial Official, 4 Bodyguards Injured in Blast in Laghman Province - Police

The head of the provincial council of Afghanistan's Laghman province, Atiqullah Abdul Rahimzai, and four of his bodyguards were injured in an explosion on Tuesday, Laghman police spokesman Shafiullah Afghanyar said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The head of the provincial council of Afghanistan's Laghman province, Atiqullah Abdul Rahimzai, and four of his bodyguards were injured in an explosion on Tuesday, Laghman police spokesman Shafiullah Afghanyar said.

According to the spokesman, the incident took place at around 04:00 p.m. (11:30 GMT) in Mandor area of Qarghai district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.