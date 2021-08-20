UrduPoint.com

Afghan Provincial Officials Jailed, Missing After Taliban Takeover - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Several government officials and police chiefs in the Afghan provinces of Laghman and Ghazni remain jailed or missing after the Taliban (banned in Russia) took power in Kabul, media said Friday.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, said at the militants' first news conference after taking control of the capital that they would not seek revenge on their rivals. They also declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan.

But relatives of several Afghan officials, including the governor and the police chief of Laghman, told TOLO News that they were still in Taliban custody after surrendering to the militants. Police chief of Ghazni is missing.

