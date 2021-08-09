Afghan Radio Station Chief Kidnapped by Taliban, Another Murdered - Reports

The editor-in-chief of an Afghan radio station in Afghanistan has been taken hostage by the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) in the southern Helmand province, and another has been murdered in Kabul, the Khaama Press News Agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The editor-in-chief of an Afghan radio station in Afghanistan has been taken hostage by the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) in the southern Helmand province, and another has been murdered in Kabul, the Khaama Press News Agency reported on Monday.

According to the news outlet, citing Afghan media advocacy group NAI, Niamatullah Hemat, the head of the Boost radio station was kidnapped by the Taliban from his home in Helmand earlier in the day.

Toofan Omari from the Paktia Ghag radio station was killed in Kabul last Sunday. No one has taken responsibility for the murder yet.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite peace talks between the government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. The Islamist movement has managed to overrun a significant portion of rural areas and is now mounting an offensive against major cities as international troops are withdrawing from the country.

The United Nations has repeatedly condemned the multiple attacks in Afghanistan, called for an immediate end to fighting in urban areas, and the start of meaningful intra-Afghan peace talks.