Afghan Radio Station Employing Women Reopens 5 Months After Taliban Takeover

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 07:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Afghan radio station Hareem Zan in the province of Badakhshan in the country's north-east resumed work after closing due to fear of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) last August, an employee told Sputnik.

The official reason for the shutdown given by the management at the time was financial trouble, but the real reason was fear of the Taliban, as the radio station had 11 female employees, the source said. Since the new provincial government did not ban women's voices on radio, the activity of Hareem Zan was resumed, according to the employee.

The Taliban banned earlier musical compositions and female voices on television and radio stations in Kandahar province.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering an economic disarray and food shortages that push the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

