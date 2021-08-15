Afghan Reconciliation Council Chief Says Ghani Stepped Down, Left Country
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The head of Afghanistan's Supreme Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, confirmed on Sunday that President Ashraf Ghani had abdicated and left the country.
In a Facebook video message, Abdullah also called on Afghan forces to ensure security in the country and urged citizens to remain calm as the country is going through a coup.