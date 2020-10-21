UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Reconstruction Watchdog Says US Lost $19Bln To Waste, Fraud

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Afghan Reconstruction Watchdog Says US Lost $19Bln to Waste, Fraud

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A US watchdog identified another $3.4 billion in funding wasted on trying to rebuild Afghanistan, raising the total amount lost to $19 billion, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko told Congress in a letter released on Tuesday.

"These totals, coupled with the $15.5 billion of waste, fraud, and abuse and failed whole-of-government efforts we reported in July 2018, bring the total amount of waste, fraud, and abuse identified by SIGAR's work to approximately $19 billion from May 2009 through December 31, 2019," Sopko said in a letter accompanying a report.

Between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2019, SIGAR identified approximately $1.

8 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse in 111 audits, inspections, and special projects reports, and in 55 closed investigations, the report said. SIGAR said that it also included an additional $1.6 billion of waste related to funds allocated to programs with a counter-narcotics component that its investigators did not include in its previous report.

The total levels of waste during the 18 years of US involvement in Afghanistan could be twice as high, or around $30 billion since so far SIGAR has only reviewed about 47 percent of the $134 billion that has been appropriated for Afghanistan reconstruction since 2002, the report said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan January May July December Congress 2018 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

2 minutes ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

17 minutes ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

17 minutes ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

1 hour ago

UN rights chief 'dismayed' at arrests of activists ..

40 minutes ago

Newly deputed District Education Officer elementar ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.