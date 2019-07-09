Afghan Red Crescent Hopes ICRC to Resume Operations in Country Soon - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) hopes that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will resume operations in the country as soon as possible, although Taliban commanders banned it from areas under their control, ARCS President Hussun Banu Ghazanfar told Sputnik in an interview.

In April, the Taliban announced a ban on ICRC and the World Health Organization in areas under its control due to the alleged suspicious actions during a vaccination campaign.

"We are hopeful that the ICRC will be able to resume its activities in Afghanistan at the soonest because the Afghan community, particularly victims of disasters, are in need of ICRC humanitarians assistance," Ghazanfar said.

When asked if ARCS had access to the areas from where ICRC was banned and whether it could provide medical and any other necessary assistance to the local population, Ghazanfar said that the organization was able to "operate in remote areas, which were not under government control."

"We are not against any armed group in the country and we always do our utmost to perform our humanitarian activities in a neutral and impartial manner," Ghazanfar said.

Based on ARCS findings, there are over 1.5 million internally displaced people in the country and 13.5 million people suffering from food shortage. Major problems that the population is facing now are floods, droughts, poverty, internal displacement, migrant repatriation, according to Ghazanfar. In addition, Afghanistan has to provide care for disabled people and addicts.

The country has long been in a state of turmoil, with the government fighting the Taliban radical movement, which has been holding vast territories in rural areas under its control and regularly launching offensives across the country.

During the recent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia fully supported expanding SCO-Afghan cooperation, including on the humanitarian issues.

"In my opinion, the most important approach to expand this cooperation, as the Russian President Mr. Putin mentioned during the latest conference of Shanghai Organization for Cooperation in favor of increasing assistance to elevate humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, is taking action to build relations between Afghan Red Crescent Society and the Red Cross Societies who at the same time are members of the Shanghai Organization to increase humanitarian aid to those affected by disasters and poverty," Ghazanfar said.

Thus, ARCS has already signed an agreement with China Foundation for Peace and Development, based on which China Red Cross will assist ARCS in providing humanitarian services.

Another round of intra-Afghan peace talks that brought together Afghanistan's warring parties ended on Monday in Doha with a road map defining what post-war Afghanistan should look like. Later on Tuesday, the US and Taliban officials will resume bilateral talks in Doha in order to discuss the potential withdrawal of the US troops.