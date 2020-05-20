UrduPoint.com
Afghan Red Crescent Society Granted ISFCoronavirus Urgent Aid

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 08:42 PM

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan handed to the Afghan Red Crescent Society,the financial aid provided by the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), a subsidiary organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to help with the Afghan government’s coronavirus response efforts

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan handed to the Afghan Red Crescent Society,the financial aid provided by the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), a subsidiary organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to help with the Afghan government’s coronavirus response efforts.

The ISF grant was delivered in the presence of Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Cooperation Mr Mirwais Nab and the Director General of the OIC Kabul Office.
The Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister paid tribute to OIC Secretary General Dr YousefAl-Othaimeen and the ISF for the joint effort to assist the Afghan government in its continued endeavor to address the coronavirus pandemic effects.


For the record, the Afghan Permanent Mission to the OIC received in Jeddah, on 17 May 2020, cash aid from the first tranche of the ISF’s financial assistance grant dedicated to OIC least developed Member States (LDCs).

The Fund will carry on its financial assistance grant scheme for other OIC LDCs at the very earliest, to help them address public health needs during COVID-19.
For its part, the OIC General Secretariat placed on record its grateful appreciation to the Islamic Solidarity Fund and its governing board for the quick-response assistance programme to help OIC least developed countries get through the coronavirus pandemic since it began.

