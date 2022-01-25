UrduPoint.com

Afghan Refugee Convicted Of Sexually Abusing Child At US Marine Base - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) An Afghan man has been convicted by a Federal jury of sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl after both were evacuated in the wake of the Taliban seizure of Kabul, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"A federal jury convicted an Afghan national Friday on charges of abusive sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl," the release said on Monday. "Mohammed Tariq, 24, engaged in sexual contact with the victim while both the victim and Tariq were housed at Camp Upshur, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, following evacuation from Afghanistan," the release said.

US marines, the release added, observed the defendant inappropriately touching the victim's clothing, chest, genitals, and buttocks.

The victim and Tariq were unrelated, although both were Afghan evacuees.

Tariq, who was tried in Alexandria, Virginia, faces life in prison when sentenced on April 26, 2022.

The Biden administration came under fire for the botched evacuation of Afghanistan as the Taliban took power in August, including criticism of the refugee vetting process.

In September, US Congressman Matt Rosendale said he opposes the Biden administration's plan to resettle Afghan nationals in his state of Montana.

The Biden administration has said that Afghan evacuees undergo a thorough vetting process conducted by US intelligence and counterterrorism officials before they are allowed into the United States.

In November, authorities said at least 70,000 Afghans have arrived in the US as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

