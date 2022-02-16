Afghan Refugees Leave Army Base for Permanent Homes in US - Homeland Security Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) A group of Afghan nationals who fled their country to escape a Taliban victory in August of 2021 have left their temporary US Army base accommodations in the US state of Wisconsin for their permanent new homes elsewhere in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday.

"Today, the last group of Afghan nationals temporarily housed at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, as part of Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) departed the base," the DHS said in a press release.

Fort McCoy is the seventh of eight US-based Defense Department installations supporting the resettlement of Afghan nationals, also known as "safe havens," to complete Operation Allies Welcome-related activities, the release said.

"To date, more than 74,400 Afghan evacuees have joined new communities across the country. These resettlement efforts are led by the Department of State in close coordination with more than 290 local resettlement affiliates," the release added.

The Defense Department continues to provide temporary housing facilities for the remaining approximately 1,200 Afghans who are in the process of completing their resettlement while remaining at the military installation Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in the state of New Jersey, according to the release.