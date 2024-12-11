Afghan Refugees Minister Killed By Suicide Blast
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
The Afghan minister for refugees was killed on Wednesday in a suicide bombing at the ministry's offices in the capital Kabul, government sources said
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Afghan minister for refugees was killed on Wednesday in a suicide bombing at the ministry's offices in the capital Kabul, government sources said.
Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid deplored "a cowardly attack" carried out by the Islamic State (IS) group, saluting a "great fighter" who "fell as a martyr".
The explosion, which was the first attack targeting a minister since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, "happened at the Ministry for Refugees and minister Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani has been martyred along with some of his colleagues," a government source told AFP, requesting anonymity.
He added that the explosion was caused by a suicide blast.
The roads leading to the ministry were blocked by Taliban authorities, with security personnel posted on surrounding rooftops.
The ministry's account on X said training workshops were held in recent days on its premises.
The ministry's corridors are full daily of numerous displaced people coming to request assistance or to follow up on resettlement cases in a country that still has more than three million war-displaced.
Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani -- who never appeared without an automatic weapon in his hand -- was the brother of Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the Haqqani network responsible for some of the most violent attacks during the Taliban's two-decade insurgency.
He was also the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the current interior minister
Recent Stories
FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing schemes
LESCO collects Rs 8.6m from 278 defaulters in 24 hours
Red Zone commandos given briefing for enhanced vigilance, discipline
LESCO detects 514 power pilferers in 24 hours
IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement
IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint revitalization, aiming for ecolo ..
Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capital during 2024: Senate told
BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, Senate told
Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation
Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink LoI with Azerbaijani Universit ..
Pakistan, ADB reaffirm commitment to mutual cooperation, climate action
More Stories From World
-
EU says states can limit asylum rights for migrants 'weaponised' by Russia1 hour ago
-
Khamenei says Assad's fall will not weaken Iran1 hour ago
-
Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India1 hour ago
-
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP1 hour ago
-
FIFA to confirm Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup hosts2 hours ago
-
Russia says recaptured two Kursk villages from Ukraine2 hours ago
-
France's Macron races to choose new PM2 hours ago
-
Chinese scientists extract cancer-fighting nuclides from rare earth minerals2 hours ago
-
Mainland voices support for cross-Strait youth exchanges2 hours ago
-
Gold, silver to hit new highs: leading German precious metal provider2 hours ago
-
The trial of a king: ancient royal ritual in Cameroon promotes peace2 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike3 hours ago