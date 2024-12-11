Open Menu

Afghan Refugees Minister Killed By Suicide Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Afghan refugees minister killed by suicide blast

The Afghan minister for refugees was killed on Wednesday in a suicide bombing at the ministry's offices in the capital Kabul, government sources said

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Afghan minister for refugees was killed on Wednesday in a suicide bombing at the ministry's offices in the capital Kabul, government sources said.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid deplored "a cowardly attack" carried out by the Islamic State (IS) group, saluting a "great fighter" who "fell as a martyr".

The explosion, which was the first attack targeting a minister since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, "happened at the Ministry for Refugees and minister Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani has been martyred along with some of his colleagues," a government source told AFP, requesting anonymity.

He added that the explosion was caused by a suicide blast.

The roads leading to the ministry were blocked by Taliban authorities, with security personnel posted on surrounding rooftops.

The ministry's account on X said training workshops were held in recent days on its premises.

The ministry's corridors are full daily of numerous displaced people coming to request assistance or to follow up on resettlement cases in a country that still has more than three million war-displaced.

Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani -- who never appeared without an automatic weapon in his hand -- was the brother of Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the Haqqani network responsible for some of the most violent attacks during the Taliban's two-decade insurgency.

He was also the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the current interior minister

Recent Stories

FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing sch ..

FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing schemes

2 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 8.6m from 278 defaulters in 24 h ..

LESCO collects Rs 8.6m from 278 defaulters in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Red Zone commandos given briefing for enhanced vig ..

Red Zone commandos given briefing for enhanced vigilance, discipline

3 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 514 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 514 power pilferers in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual p ..

IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement

9 minutes ago
 IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint re ..

IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint revitalization, aiming for ecolo ..

5 minutes ago
Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capi ..

Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capital during 2024: Senate told

9 minutes ago
 BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, ..

BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, Senate told

9 minutes ago
 Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation

Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation

9 minutes ago
 Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corru ..

Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day

24 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink LoI with Azerbaijani Universit ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, ADB reaffirm commitment to mutual cooper ..

Pakistan, ADB reaffirm commitment to mutual cooperation, climate action

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World