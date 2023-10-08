Open Menu

Afghan Rescuers Work Through The Night After Deadly Quake

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Herat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Desperate rescuers scrabbled through the night searching for survivors of an earthquake that flattened homes in western Afghanistan, with the death toll of 120 expected to rise Sunday as the extent of the disaster becomes clear.

Saturday's magnitude 6.3 quake -- followed by eight strong aftershocks -- jolted areas 30 kilometres (19 miles) northwest of the provincial capital of Herat, toppling swathes of rural homes and sending panicked city dwellers surging into the streets.

Herat disaster management head Mosa Ashari told AFP late Saturday there had been "about 120" fatalities reported and "more than 1,000 injured women, children, and old citizens".

A spokesman for the national disaster authority said they expect the death toll "to rise very high".

As night fell in Sarboland village of Zinda Jan district, an AFP reporter saw dozens of homes razed to the ground near the epicentre of the quakes, which shook the area for more than five hours.

Men shovelled through piles of crumbled masonry as women and children waited in the open, with gutted homes displaying personal belongings flapping in the harsh wind.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said more than 600 houses were destroyed or partially damaged across at least 12 villages in Herat province, with some 4,200 people affected.

"In the very first shake all the houses collapsed," said 42-year-old Bashir Ahmad.

"Those who were inside the houses were buried," he said. "There are families we have heard no news from."

