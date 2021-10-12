The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) said on Tuesday that the collapse of the country's political system and the subsequent spread of extremism were the result of secret agreements made by the past authorities with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) and the flight of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) said on Tuesday that the collapse of the country's political system and the subsequent spread of extremism were the result of secret agreements made by the past authorities with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) and the flight of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"The secret agreements during negotiations with the Taliban and in the framework of the negotiation process that our people had the full right to know about, as well as the surrender of government to the Taliban by Mr. Ashraf Ghani and his escape with the public treasury in a clear case of national betrayal, led to the collapse of the political system, the loss of the achievements of the people and the fall of the country into the laps of extremism and murderous terrorism," NRF leader Ahmad Massoud said in a statement published on Twitter.

Massoud said that the NRF together with many other "prominent actors," including politicians and military commanders, seeks to take the necessary steps to contain the crisis caused by the collapse of the country's political system.

Members of the movement are determined to continue to fight against the Taliban, as well as any type of religious extremism and terrorism, according to the statement.

The NRF believes that the nationwide protests against Taliban authorities has contributed to the international community's refusal to officially recognize the Islamist movement.

The resistance movement also accused the Taliban of continuing to commit crimes in Afghanistan, including killing civilians, violating public property, evicting people from their homes, and discriminating against women, among other.

The Taliban took over in mid-August. On August 30, the US military completed its troop withdrawal from the country, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence there. On September 6, the Taliban claimed to have gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their rule.

The next day, the radical group unveiled an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001 for his role in that government.