MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The foreign relations chief of Afghanistan's National Resistance Front urged Washington on Tuesday to investigate its former top envoy to the country over his suspected dealings with the Taliban (banned in Russia).

Zalmay Khalilzad stepped down on Monday to make way for a "new phase of our Afghanistan policy," almost two years after he helped negotiate the Doha deal with the Taliban that eventually led to a rushed US withdrawal and the collapse of the Afghan government in August.

"The US gov't should conduct a thorough investigation of Zalmay Khalilzad's backdoor deals with the Taliban crime syndicate.

For the past 3 years he betrayed both Afghanistan & the US by legitimizing a terrorist group & giving too many concessions without anything tangible in return," Ali Nazary tweeted.

Khalilzad reportedly admitted in a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the political arrangement between the Taliban and the government in Kabul "did not go forward as envisaged." The State Department's acting inspector general Diana Shaw said separately on Monday that she would look into the final days of US mission in the country.