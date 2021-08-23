UrduPoint.com

Afghan Resistance Forces Deliver Arms To Panjshir Province From Tajikistan - Reports

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Afghan Resistance Forces Deliver Arms to Panjshir Province From Tajikistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Afghan resistance, dislocated in the northeastern Panjshir province, the only one remaining outside the Taliban's (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) control, delivered arms to the area from Tajikistan, local media reported on Monday.

Earlier today, the Taliban said that Panjshir was besieged in an attempt to negotiate the conflict resolution peacefully.

Telegram channel Herat Times said, citing its source, that this was the first time when the resistance forces helicopters transported weaponry, ammunition and other essentials from the neighboring country.

On Sunday, the Taliban said that the operation in Panjshir is aimed at uniting Afghanistan under their rule. The movement also gave four-hour ultimatum to Ahmad Masood, the local resistance leader to capitulate. However, Masood responded that his forces will not surrender the province to the Taliban, saying its inhabitants are ready to resist.

On August 15, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants were allowed to storm the city.

