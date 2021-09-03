UrduPoint.com

Afghan Resistance Forces Deny Taliban Seized One District Of Panjshir - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 03:20 PM

Afghan Resistance Forces Deny Taliban Seized One District of Panjshir - Reports

The Afghan resistance forces, based in the province of Panjshir, said that the statement by the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) that it had seized the Shotul district in the province was false, the Khaama Press reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Afghan resistance forces, based in the province of Panjshir, said that the statement by the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) that it had seized the Shotul district in the province was false, the Khaama Press reported.

The media outlet cited Fahim Dashti, a spokesman of Afghanistan's Northern Resistance Front, as saying that the resistance forces had repulsed the Taliban, killing dozens of the movement's militants in the encounter.

On Thursday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the movement had captured several districts and four checkpoints in Panjshir, with at least 31 fighters of the resistance forces, including three commanders, killed during the clashes.

The Panjshir province, the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, headed by Ahmad Massoud, was surrounded by the Taliban. Massoud pledged to step down in case the Islamist movement forms an inclusive government and guarantees equal rights for all Afghans. The Taliban-Panjshir negotiations have yielded no results so far, raising possibility of armed clashes.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Russia Media All Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 978 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recove ..

UAE announces 978 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 UK hints at possible engagement with new Taliban g ..

UK hints at possible engagement with new Taliban govt in Afghanistan

11 minutes ago
 40-kanal state land retrieved

40-kanal state land retrieved

1 minute ago
 Wenger calls for World Cup every two years

Wenger calls for World Cup every two years

1 minute ago
 Brazil's Sao Paulo launches investment guides to C ..

Brazil's Sao Paulo launches investment guides to China

1 minute ago
 Sudden Inspection of Troops Started in Kazakh Mili ..

Sudden Inspection of Troops Started in Kazakh Military - Defense Ministry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.