Afghan Resistance Forces Deny Taliban Seized One District of Panjshir - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Afghan resistance forces, based in the province of Panjshir, said that the statement by the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) that it had seized the Shotul district in the province was false, the Khaama Press reported.

The media outlet cited Fahim Dashti, a spokesman of Afghanistan's Northern Resistance Front, as saying that the resistance forces had repulsed the Taliban, killing dozens of the movement's militants in the encounter.

On Thursday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the movement had captured several districts and four checkpoints in Panjshir, with at least 31 fighters of the resistance forces, including three commanders, killed during the clashes.

The Panjshir province, the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, headed by Ahmad Massoud, was surrounded by the Taliban. Massoud pledged to step down in case the Islamist movement forms an inclusive government and guarantees equal rights for all Afghans. The Taliban-Panjshir negotiations have yielded no results so far, raising possibility of armed clashes.