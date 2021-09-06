UrduPoint.com

Afghan Resistance Forces Refute Claims Panjshir Fell Under Taliban Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:00 AM

Afghan Resistance Forces Refute Claims Panjshir Fell Under Taliban Control

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Afghanistan's resistance forces in Panjshir refuted on Monday claims by the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) about taking full control over the province, and pledged to continue the fight against the radical movement.

Earlier on Monday, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed capturing the resistance stronghold.

"The Taliban's statement about capturing Panjshir is not true. Resistance Front forces are present at all the strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. We assure the Afghan people that the fight against the Taliban and their partners will continue until justice and freedom prevail," the resistance forces said in a statement, released on Twitter.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Twitter All

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.62 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.62 million

31 minutes ago
 UAE newspaper commends new Green Visa initiative

UAE newspaper commends new Green Visa initiative

45 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling intends to float on Abu Dhabi Secur ..

ADNOC Drilling intends to float on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dubai Health Authorit ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.