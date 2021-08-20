Afghan Resistance Forces Regain Control Over 3 Districts in Baghlan Province - Minister

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Bismillah Mohammadi, the defense minister of the former Afghan administration, said on Friday that resistance forces regained control over three districts in the north-eastern Baghlan province from the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia).

"Resistance against Taliban terrorists is my duty. Pul-e-Hesar, Deh Salah and Banu districts in Baghlan have been occupied by local resistance forces. Resistance is still alive," Mohammadi wrote on Twitter.