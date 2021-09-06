UrduPoint.com

Afghan Resistance Front Controls Most Of Panjshir's Bazarak District - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Afghan resistance forces remain in many areas across Panjshir and maintain control over the major part of the Bazarak district, National Resistance Front (NRF) spokesman Ali Nazary said on Monday, soon after the NRF refuted claims that Panjshir fell under control of the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

"The resistance is still all over the valley ... Most of Bazarak district and all the side valleys are controlled by the NRF," Nazary told CNN.

