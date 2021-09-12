UrduPoint.com

Afghan Resistance Leader Massoud Remains In Country - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

Afghan Resistance Leader Massoud Remains in Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the Afghan resistance, is still in Afghanistan, Iranian news agency Fars reported on Saturday, citing a source.

According to the source, rumors about Massoud leaving the Central Asian country for Turkey or any other place are false. The resistance leader is said to be in a safe place and in contact the Panjshir Valley.

The source added that despite the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) controlling about 70% of the province, its valleys are still in the hands of the resistance.

Panjshir was the only Afghan province to resist the Taliban before it was subdued on Monday. The resistance forces have since vowed to retreat into guerrilla warfare, while Massoud called on Afghans to rebel against the Taliban, and accused unidentified "foreign forces" of supporting the radical movement. Several anti-Pakistan protests took place in Afghanistan and abroad following his call.

