UrduPoint.com

Afghan Resistance Leader Massoud Says Taliban Rejected Peace Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:20 PM

Afghan Resistance Leader Massoud Says Taliban Rejected Peace Talks

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) have rejected peace negotiations, Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance in the Afghan province of Panjshir, said Sunday.

"The Taliban refused dialogue to end the war ... we want to end the war in Afghanistan and are striving for dialogue ... The Taliban will not last long if they continue to behave in the same way," Massoud told Al Arabiya in an interview.

Panjshir will not surrender to the Taliban, and the locals are prepared to fight, he added.

In an earlier interview with the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Massoud said that resistance leaders are ready to form an inclusive government with the Taliban through political negotiations, but an Afghan government "characterized by extremism" is unacceptable.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 after a months-long offensive, prompting the civilian government to collapse. Panjshir is the epicenter of the resistance led by Massoud and Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president from Ashraf Ghani's government.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Same August Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

36 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to aid Gaza-based library

51 minutes ago
 UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

1 hour ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

2 hours ago
 UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Duba ..

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.