Afghan Resistance Leader Massoud Says Taliban Rejected Peace Talks

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) have rejected peace negotiations, Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance in the Afghan province of Panjshir, said Sunday.

"The Taliban refused dialogue to end the war ... we want to end the war in Afghanistan and are striving for dialogue ... The Taliban will not last long if they continue to behave in the same way," Massoud told Al Arabiya in an interview.

Panjshir will not surrender to the Taliban, and the locals are prepared to fight, he added.

In an earlier interview with the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Massoud said that resistance leaders are ready to form an inclusive government with the Taliban through political negotiations, but an Afghan government "characterized by extremism" is unacceptable.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 after a months-long offensive, prompting the civilian government to collapse. Panjshir is the epicenter of the resistance led by Massoud and Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president from Ashraf Ghani's government.