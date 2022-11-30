Afghan Resistance Leader Says Made Futile Attempts for Peace Talks With Taliban

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan made every effort for peace talks with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), but the ruling movement proposed only surrender, the front's leader, Ahmad Massoud, said on Wednesday.

"The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan made every effort for peace talks with the Taliban inside and outside the country. At first, they just asked us to surrender, later negotiations were futile, as the Taliban fulfilled none of their promises," Massoud said on the sidelines of the Herat Security Dialogue in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe.

Massoud said that the Taliban have been oppressing the Afghan population, breaking all democratic and human values, while also committing crimes and letting drug trafficking groups increase their activities.

Massoud also noted that Afghanistan needed closer ties with the international community to achieve stability and new elections for Afghan people to choose their leaders.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan after entering Kabul in August 2021, leading to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. The last province to resist the group was Panjshir, which is home to a large population of ethnic Tajiks. Panjshir surrendered on September 6, with Ahmad Massoud calling on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.