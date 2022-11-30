UrduPoint.com

Afghan Resistance Leader Says Made Futile Attempts For Peace Talks With Taliban

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Afghan Resistance Leader Says Made Futile Attempts for Peace Talks With Taliban

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan made every effort for peace talks with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), but the ruling movement proposed only surrender, the front's leader, Ahmad Massoud, said on Wednesday.

"The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan made every effort for peace talks with the Taliban inside and outside the country. At first, they just asked us to surrender, later negotiations were futile, as the Taliban fulfilled none of their promises," Massoud said on the sidelines of the Herat Security Dialogue in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe.

Massoud said that the Taliban have been oppressing the Afghan population, breaking all democratic and human values, while also committing crimes and letting drug trafficking groups increase their activities.

Massoud also noted that Afghanistan needed closer ties with the international community to achieve stability and new elections for Afghan people to choose their leaders. 

The Taliban took over Afghanistan after entering Kabul in August 2021, leading to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. The last province to resist the group was Panjshir, which is home to a large population of ethnic Tajiks. Panjshir surrendered on September 6, with Ahmad Massoud calling on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Herat Dushanbe Tajikistan August September All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg dru ..

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg drugs at North Arabian Sea

20 minutes ago
 PM extends condolences on sad demise of former Pre ..

PM extends condolences on sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin

23 minutes ago
 COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

41 minutes ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of womenâ€™s rights in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

3 hours ago
 â€˜Weâ€™re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

â€˜Weâ€™re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,â€™ says Babar Azam

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.