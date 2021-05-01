UrduPoint.com
Afghan Retreat: US Formally Withdrawing From Its Longest War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 07:52 PM

The United States formally begins withdrawing its last troops from Afghanistan Saturday, bringing its longest war nearer to an end but also heralding an uncertain future for a country in the tightening grip of an emboldened Taliban

US officials on the ground say the withdrawal is already a work in progress -- and May 1 is just a continuation -- but Washington has made an issue of the date because it is a deadline agreed with the Taliban in 2020 to complete the pullout.

The skies above Kabul and nearby Bagram airbase have been buzzing with more US helicopter activity than usual as the pullout gears up, following the start Thursday of a concurrent NATO withdrawal.

Afghan security forces were on high alert on Saturday for any possible attacks on retreating US troops.

"The Americans will formally begin their withdrawal from Afghanistan starting May 1 and the Taliban might increase the violence," Acting Interior Minister Hayatullah Hayat told top police commanders, according to an audio clip given to reporters.

Afghan National Security Council adviser Hamdullah Mohib said the Taliban "may choose war" in an attempt to grab power after United States troops fully exit, but security forces were ready to face the insurgents.

The prospect of an end to the United States presence after 20 years comes despite fighting raging across the countryside in the absence of a peace deal.

