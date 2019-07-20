Afghan Rocket Strikes Kill 24 Taliban Members in Uruzgan Province - Army

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 24 Taliban fighters have been killed and 17 wounded in rocket strikes in the central Uruzgan province, an Afghan army spokesman said Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) At least 24 Taliban fighters have been killed and 17 wounded in rocket strikes in the central Uruzgan province, an Afghan army spokesman said Saturday.

Local security sources told Sputnik that the Afghan forces have increasingly been using the so-called smart rockets guided by the GPS to launch precision strikes on militant hideouts.

"The smart rocket strikes were launched based on authentic information on Taliban strongholds in past 24 hours," Sadeq Isa said in a statement.

The attack took place in the Khas Uruzgan district north of Kandahar. The Taliban did not comment on it.