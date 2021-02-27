UrduPoint.com
Afghan-Russian Intergovernmental Economic Commission To Meet In March - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:33 PM

The Russian-Afghan intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation is expected to hold a meeting next month, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The Russian-Afghan intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation is expected to hold a meeting next month, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik in an interview.

The Afghan minister is currently on a visit in Moscow. At a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Atmar said that the two countries agreed to resume the work of the bilateral economic commission.

"In March there will be a meeting between two joint commissions. The joint commissions will look at a kind of road map of cooperation," Atmar said.

Asked about the format, the minister replied "preferably in person but if that is not possible through video conferencing."

The road map's scope will encompass such areas of bilateral cooperation as trade, transit, investments and contracting, according to the minister.

The Russian-Afghan intergovernmental trade commission was established in 2011. The two countries alternate in hosting the sessions, which take place upon ad hoc coordination as requested by either side.

