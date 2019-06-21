UrduPoint.com
Afghan Security Adviser Calls For Anti-Terror Fight Without Distinction Between Militants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:02 PM

Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib has warned against distinguishing between terrorists and urged the international community to unite in fighting this evil

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib has warned against distinguishing between terrorists and urged the international community to unite in fighting this evil.

"Let's not distinguish between terrorists; we need to work together as a coalition against terrorism of all sorts," Mohib said at the International meeting of high representatives for security in the Russian city of Ufa on Thursday, as quoted by the Afghan Presidential Office of the National Security Council.

He expressed confidence that the international community was able to "put an end" to the scourge of terrorism by joining forces.

"Together we can eliminate the menace of terrorism.

This is not a religious phenomenon; it's just a means through which fighters are recruited," he added.

Despite almost 19 years of counterterrorism fight by national and international coalition forces in Afghanistan, the country has still been suffering from insurgency, including that of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terror organization (banned in Russia).

The United States has started peace talks with the Taliban but months-long negotiations have not resulted in a breakthrough yet. The talks are mainly focused on foreign troop withdrawal and a guarantee that the Afghan soil will not be used as a terrorist harbor in future.

