Afghan Security Adviser Discusses Peace, Ceasefire Prospects With German Minister - Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Afghanistan's National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib discussed prospects for a ceasefire and peace process in his country with Niels Annen, a German Foreign Office minister of state, on Thursday, Mohib's office said.

During the talks, Mohib thanked Germany for its "generous" support for Afghanistan's security and development.

He also briefed Annen on the implementation of reforms, saying that they had "brought up professional, committed and young officers to the leadership positions in the security sector" and helped Afghan forces to gradually switch from a defensive to an offensive posture.

He yet added that many problems still persist.

"It is also necessary to work on elimination of violence and announcement of a countrywide ceasefire in order to determine whether there is unity of command within different Taliban groups and to make sure of the existence of goodwill for peace within Taliban," Mohib said.

Annen, who had been earlier received by President Ashraf Ghani, reaffirmed Berlin's commitment to helping the Afghan peace process. The German diplomat said that only direct intra-Afghan talks could bring about a lasting peace to the country.