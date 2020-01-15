Afghan Security Adviser, Ex-President Say Afghans Want Peace, End to Terrorism

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said on Wednesday, while attending an international conference in India, that Afghanistan was striving to restore peace in the country and preserve its political system, while, at the same event, ex-President Hamid Karzai voiced his skepticism regarding US efforts in the Afghan peace process.

"We do not have bad news regarding the prospects for peace in Afghanistan, we are not tired to work for Afghanistan's economic prosperity and development and we are sure that our political system will survive," Mohib said at the Raisina Dialogue international conference in New Delhi, adding that his countrymen were waiting for the time when they could live without the fear of terrorism.

The security adviser further added that the situation in his country had changed, and that Afghans now prioritized peace above everything else.

Karzai also spoke about peace in Afghanistan at the conference, mentioning his skepticism over US participation in the peace process. He said that US-Pakistan cooperation would not play a major role in establishing peace, and that more engagement among Afghans in the matter was needed instead.

Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. The talks, however, have excluded the Afghan government the Taliban refuse to engage in a dialogue with it but some meetings have included representatives of Pakistan, Russia, China and India.