UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Security Adviser, Ex-President Say Afghans Want Peace, End To Terrorism

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

Afghan Security Adviser, Ex-President Say Afghans Want Peace, End to Terrorism

Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said on Wednesday, while attending an international conference in India, that Afghanistan was striving to restore peace in the country and preserve its political system, while, at the same event, ex-President Hamid Karzai voiced his skepticism regarding US efforts in the Afghan peace process

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said on Wednesday, while attending an international conference in India, that Afghanistan was striving to restore peace in the country and preserve its political system, while, at the same event, ex-President Hamid Karzai voiced his skepticism regarding US efforts in the Afghan peace process.

"We do not have bad news regarding the prospects for peace in Afghanistan, we are not tired to work for Afghanistan's economic prosperity and development and we are sure that our political system will survive," Mohib said at the Raisina Dialogue international conference in New Delhi, adding that his countrymen were waiting for the time when they could live without the fear of terrorism.

The security adviser further added that the situation in his country had changed, and that Afghans now prioritized peace above everything else.

Karzai also spoke about peace in Afghanistan at the conference, mentioning his skepticism over US participation in the peace process. He said that US-Pakistan cooperation would not play a major role in establishing peace, and that more engagement among Afghans in the matter was needed instead.

Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. The talks, however, have excluded the Afghan government the Taliban refuse to engage in a dialogue with it but some meetings have included representatives of Pakistan, Russia, China and India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Hamid Karzai Exchange Russia China Washington New Delhi Same 2018 Event Government

Recent Stories

Masdar City to inaugurate new Central Park communi ..

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy paves way for expan ..

33 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Dubai Press Club’s c ..

33 minutes ago

S-400 Air Defense Systems to Operate in Turkey in ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister reviews relief operation in avalanc ..

2 minutes ago

Toddler hit to death in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.