Afghan Security Adviser Meets With Estonian Foreign Minister - Security Council

Wed 15th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

Hamdullah Mohib, the Afghan national security adviser has met with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu during the Raisina Dialogue 2020 forum in India, discussing issues of bilateral security and technology cooperation, the country's National Security Council said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Hamdullah Mohib, the Afghan national security adviser has met with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu during the Raisina Dialogue 2020 forum in India, discussing issues of bilateral security and technology cooperation, the country's National Security Council said on Wednesday.

"National Security Advisor of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr. Hamdullah Mohib met with Urmas Reinsalu the foreign minister of the Republic of Estonia on the sidelines of Raisina 2020 in New Delhi, India. They discussed bilateral security and development partnerships and the need for the establishment of new cooperations in the sector of technology," the council said in a statement.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai is also among participants, meeting with various politicians and statesmen, such as Niels Annen, the German minister of state.

"It was an honour to meet Mr @NielsAnnen, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, in Delhi today. I extended my deep gratitude to our old friend, Germany, for its gracious assistance to Afghanistan and discussed the next steps in the peace process," he wrote on Twitter.

Karzai also met Zamir Kabulov, the head of Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department and a former ambassador to Afghanistan, thanking him for Russia's support of the Afghan peace process.

"Always a pleasure to meet my longtime friend, Amb Zamir Kablov. I thanked him for Russia's efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and for the landmark intra Afghan dialogues in Moscow," he tweeted.

The Afghan government has long been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement, and various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia). The United States and the Taliban are currently attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists.

